Minister urges FCML to boost profitability and growth

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Public Enterprises, Charan Jeath Singh, recently met with the Board of Directors of Fiji Coconut Millers Pte Limited, emphasising the government’s expectation for the company to strengthen its commercial performance and achieve long-term profitability.

Singh commended FCML for its recent achievements, including diversification into value-added products such as scented oils and soaps, fostering community engagement to support coconut farmers in Macuata, Bua, Cakaudrove, Lau, and Lomaiviti, and building strong relationships with customers, suppliers, and key stakeholders to expand farmer participation.

However, the Minister underlined that sustainability and financial discipline must remain at the core of the company’s operations.

Article continues after advertisement

He notes that government investments are intended not merely to sustain FCML’s operations, but to enable growth, innovation, and a stronger contribution to the national economy as a profit-making entity.

Minister Singh encouraged FCML to pursue further diversification through value addition, improve operational efficiency, expand into new markets, and maintain stronger commercial discipline.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening local by-product utilisation to support the circular economy, modernising digital systems in farming and milling, developing crisis-trigger pricing mechanisms, and exploring export market opportunities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.