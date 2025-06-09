LTA urges strict school bus safety amid rainy season risks

The Land Transport Authority is calling on bus operators and drivers to operate safely following an incident in Ba where a bus filled with children got stranded in fast-flowing floodwaters.

While all passengers were safely evacuated, LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa stresses that any operator or driver placing public safety at risk would face strict enforcement action.

Rokosawa says in another case, a bus driver was issued a Traffic Infringement Notice after a video circulated on social media showed students riding on the ledge of open windows.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted the dangers of overcrowding, unsafe student behaviour, and reckless driving.

“No child should be forced to travel in unsafe conditions due to overloading. Drivers must ensure all students are seated safely before departure and must take immediate action if unsafe behaviour occurs.”

Rokosawa also stresses the importance of vehicle maintenance and compliance with licensing requirements.

He adds all school buses must undergo routine inspections to ensure roadworthiness, including brakes, tyres, lights, mirrors, and emergency exits.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.