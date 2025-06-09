Lautoka and Suva share spoils at Churchill Park

[Photo: FILE]

Lautoka FC and Suva FC settled for a 1–1 draw in their Extra Premier League clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In a tightly contested encounter, both sides created chances but were unable to separate themselves after 90 minutes in front of an energetic home crowd.

Lautoka looked sharp early on, pressing high and testing Suva’s defensive line.

Both teams pushed for a late winner, but disciplined defending and missed opportunities meant the match ended with honours even.

The result sees both Lautoka and Suva collect a point as the Extra Premier League season continues, with attention now shifting to their next round fixtures.

