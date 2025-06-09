JSC Chair meets President

[Photo: FILE]

Judicial Services Commission Chair Salesi Temo met with the President at the State House this morning.

FBC News understands that the meeting was in relation to the JSC’s recommendations to the President concerning a number of pressing matters involving the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption

The JSC convened an emergency meeting yesterday afternoon to discuss matters relating to the recent decision by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere on HBJ05 in relation to FICAC, issues concerning allegations made by a whistleblower and received by the JSC on Wednesday, and the arrest of former Fijian journalist and sports marketing expert Charlie Charters by FICAC.

