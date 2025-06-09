$200,000 investment to boost maritime healthcare access

Challenges to healthcare access in maritime communities in the Western Division will now be eased, following the Health Ministry’s official hand over of a newly refurbished medical vessel to the Western health team.

The $200,000 investment into the vessel Nasi Yalodina addresses the critical difficulties faced by island communities in accessing timely healthcare services.

Speaking at the handover event in Lautoka yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu emphasized that the initiative will ensure all Fijians have equal access to healthcare, no matter where they live.

“For many of our island communities, the sea is both a lifeline and a barrier. In medical emergencies, time is critical — safe, reliable, and efficient patient transport can mean the difference between life and death.”

Dr. Lalabalavu added that the “Nasi Yalodina” will improve response times, strengthen referral systems, and give maritime communities reassurance that they are not isolated when it comes to healthcare access.

He further highlighted that this initiative reflects the broader vision for Fiji’s healthcare system, which prioritizes resilience, adaptability, efficiency, and equitable access for all Fijians.

