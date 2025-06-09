EU renews major ocean partnership with Pacific

The European Union has renewed its ocean partnership with the Pacific under Phase Two of the Pacific – EU Marine Partnership, committing approximately $52M through to 2030.

The programme will be implemented with the Pacific Community, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, the University of the South Pacific, and in partnership with the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner.

Speaking at the signing in Suva, EU Ambassador to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert said the agreement reflects a shared responsibility to protect the ocean.

“This agreement between our two regions is a powerful reflection of our shared, long-term commitment to the ocean.”

FFA Director-General David Pakop said phase two will deliver tangible outcomes for Pacific fisheries.

“This strategic partnership will help maximize sustainable returns while building climate resilience, ensuring the benefits of our ocean are shared across Pacific communities now and for generations to come.”

SPC Deputy Director Seci Waqabaca said strengthening regional capacity remains critical.

“Capacity gaps, evolving science, climate pressures, and governance complexities are our reefs. Yet it is precisely at these points of testing that we grow stronger.”

USP Pro-Chancellor Siosiua Tuitalukua Tupou Utoikamanu said the university will help equip Pacific leaders with the tools to prosper.

“Crucially, our approach will weave indigenous knowledge and wisdom with modern science, recognizing that healthy oceans are the bedrock of livelihoods, identity and food security across the region.”

The renewed programme aligns with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

