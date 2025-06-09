Charters to seek stay of proceedings in high court

[Photo: FILE]

A stay application is expected to be filed in relation to the charges against former journalist and sports marketing expert Charlie Charters.

Charters’ lawyer, Seforan Fatiaki, informed the court of the intended application when his client appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Fatiaki says the stay application will be filed in the Suva High Court in light of a decision delivered by the High Court on 2 February.

Charters has been charged with two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown person within the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

He has been granted bail.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption says Section 13G of the FICAC Act makes it an offence for an officer or former officer of the Commission to divulge official information without written authorization.

It says Section 45 of the Crimes Act provides that a person who aids and abets the commission of an offence is taken to have committed that offence and is punishable accordingly.

The Commission reiterates that it has not issued any statement because the matter was under active, ongoing investigation.

FICAC says it would have been inappropriate and contrary to established investigative practice to discuss a live investigation while inquiries were continuing, irrespective of commentary circulating on social media.

The Commission says it remains bound by its statutory mandate and its duty to conduct investigations independently and without external influence.

It says the matter is now properly before the Court and will proceed in accordance with due process.

The Commission says it will not be making further comments while proceedings are ongoing.

