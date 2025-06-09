Court allows amended information in Health Ministry tender case

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva High Court has allowed the State’s amended information in the Health Ministry tender case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and former Health Minister Neil Sharma.

The amendment concerns changes to the dates of the alleged offences, with the prosecution explaining that the revisions were made to better particularize the charges.

Defence counsels had raised objections, citing concerns over disclosure and the timing of the application. However, after considering legal submissions, the court granted leave for the amended information to stand.

The three accused have been excused from further appearance until the next scheduled hearing.

Dr Sharma faces two counts of abuse of office and two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum faces one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing the course of justice.

The charges relate to allegations that statutory requirements under the 2010 Procurement Regulations were not followed in the awarding of medical equipment tenders in 2011.

