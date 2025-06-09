Commerce ministry pushes for wider global reach for Fijian products

Assistant Minister Sachida Nand. [Photo: FILE]

The Commerce and Business Development Ministry is looking beyond traditional markets such as Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Japan to diversify the reach of Fijian products.

Assistant Minister Sachida Nand says discussions are underway with the European Union to explore new trade opportunities for local businesses.

He emphasised the government’s determination to open new export avenues to strengthen Fiji’s commercial environment.

Nand says the Ministry is helping exporters meet international standards by working with the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture and promoting Fijian product branding.

“We are also looking at exploring other market options so that we can achieve a global reach for our products. Just now, we were talking about exports to the European Union. Together with the representative of the European Union, we will also explore how we can assist our businesses in tapping into those markets.”

Nand says the government is working across ministries to improve agri-commodity standards, support young farmers, and grow Fiji’s economy and global trade.

European Union Ambassador to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert, highlighted the significant potential and income opportunities for the people of Fiji.

“So with this program, we are here to support the Fijian agribusiness sector and help small, medium, and micro enterprises build their businesses so that they can reach wider markets and eventually export to other parts of the world as they continue to grow.”

The EU is helping Fiji’s small and medium agribusinesses grow, access larger markets, and eventually export globally.

