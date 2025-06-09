Fiji Sports Council board to appoint independent investigator

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Sports Council Board will appoint an independent investigator to examine the fresh allegations levelled against the Council.

Chair, Peniasi Sokia, says the full board of the Fiji Sports Council, with six members present, held a special meeting on the evening of Tuesday, 17th February, with the sole agenda to review the allegations with supporting documents, to discuss and consider the Boards actions to be taken.

Sokia says it was resolved and approved by all Board Members:

He says currently, they are talking to professional auditors and investigators to ascertain their availability to immediately undertake a full investigation.

He says until such time as an appointment is made, he cannot comment further.

