Village of Gunu beams with pride as Dranivotua earns call-up

The village of Gunu in Yasawa is filled with pride after Akuila Dranivotua was named in the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s squad for the Vancouver leg of the HSBC SVNS Series.

For his family, the selection marks the fulfilment of a long-held dream, one built on sacrifice, perseverance and unwavering faith.

Tevita Rauga, Dranivotua’s uncle, says this is a special moment for their family.

“This is a great morning for us as a family, as Akuila has been named into the Fiji men’s 7s squad.”

Rauga says the journey has not been easy, but the reward makes every challenge worthwhile.

“The challenges and hardships he faced until now are a great thing for us as a family and also the whole village of Gunu. We’re so happy for him on what he has achieved. I know it has been his dream for a long time and now he has accomplished it.”

Dranivotua’s rugby journey began at grassroots level with Volivolitakelo Rugby Club, a foundation his family believes played a key role in shaping him.

With Vancouver now on the horizon, the family’s message is simple, play with heart and faith.

“Our prayer is that he will go and perform to the best of his abilities in Vancouver and that God will be with him in his games.”

The Vancouver 7s will be held next weekend.

