Fiji research shapes global disease control

[File Photo]

Fiji is emerging as a global leader in the fight against neglected tropical diseases, with local communities playing a critical role in research and prevention efforts that are influencing health practices worldwide.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says, Over the past 10–15 years, Fijian studies on scabies have shaped global control guidelines and contributed to the establishment of the World Scabies Program.

“There have been researches done in Fiji in the last 10 to 15 years that had changed the scabies perception worldwide. I take this opportunity then to thank the communities who had been part of this research, especially in Kadavu, the Lomaviti group, Rotuma and Vanualevu.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ravunawa is urging families and communities to work with health officials, saying that keeping progress going depends on everyone helping to fight these diseases and protect those at risk.

World Health Representative Dr Mark Jacobs, they are continuing with the research on expanding data in Fiji.

This work has enable the discovery of the tablets that can be used for scabies and the elimination of other tropical diseases in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.