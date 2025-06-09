TLTB awards first scholarships to 15 iTaukei students

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fifteen iTaukei youths became the first recipients of the iTaukei Land Trust Board Education Scholarship, a national initiative designed to provide iTaukei students with fair and structured access to higher education and specialised fields.

The scholarship is supported by the iTaukei Wealth Fund, with the broader aim of ensuring that students from maritime, rural, and urban communities have equal opportunities to advance academically.

The scholarship opened late last year to iTaukei applicants who demonstrate academic commitment, financial need, leadership potential, and involvement in community or national development, and who are not recipients of other schemes such as TELS.

The initiative offers financial-need, merit-based, field-specific, and work-experience scholarships in priority sectors, including engineering, healthcare, agriculture, aviation, business, IT, finance, and land resource management.

Recipients will receive tuition support, mentorship, internships, and pathways into key industries, and will be required to work in Fiji for three to five years after completing their studies.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka presented the awards to the recipients and commended the work of the iTaukei Land Trust Board in providing opportunities for career advancement.

He advised the youths to make good use of the scholarship and ensure they achieve success.

“Chiefs and landowners of TLTB-managed lands have offered a percentage of their earnings to help establish this scholarship program. I urge you all to use it well.”

TLTB Chief Executive Officer, Solomone Nata, says that through the program, they aim to address the shortage of skilled workers within the organisation for key field operations.

