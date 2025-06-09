Government plans terminal four to ease bus congestion

[Photo: FILE]

Suva’s rapid population growth is now putting serious pressure on the city’s infrastructure, with overcrowded bus terminals highlighting the urgent need for expansion.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says more people are moving into the capital, increasing the demand for better services and long-term urban planning. He added that the crowded bus terminals show the system is under pressure, and plans are now in place to build Terminal 4 to reduce congestion and accommodate the growing number of commuters.

The project is still in the early planning stage, with the council in talks with potential investors. Once funding is secured, full details and timelines are expected to be announced by the end of this year.

“So we need to have a proper plan for the infrastructure. As you look around, the bus terminals are crowded, so we need an extra terminal. That’s why this plan is in place—to meet the growing demand over the next 10 years, as well as the next 20 years.”

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the new terminal will not only serve as a transport hub but could also be a modern, double-storey facility that enhances the city’s image.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has expressed support for the development plans.

“That’s a really great development, especially for those travelling to the west, and also for those heading to the maritime areas, from here to Natovi and beyond. It’s very important to upgrade these facilities.”

As Suva grows bigger each year, the plan to build Terminal 4 shows that the government is taking action now to prepare the city for the future and reduce congestion before it becomes worse.

