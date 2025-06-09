Prefabricated homes to boost affordable housing

[Photo: FILE]

Low-income earners will now have access to affordable housing, due to an initiative by the Housing Authority and Ministry of Local Government.

Housing affordability remains one of Government’s biggest challenges, and new prefabricated housing solutions are now being rolled out to address the issue.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says the initiative through the Housing Authority is focused on delivering decent and affordable homes, particularly for low-income families.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa says the new pilot project in Nepani uses prefabricated, steel and concrete materials that are termite-proof and fire-resistant, helping reduce long-term maintenance issues while cutting construction costs.

“”So that’s one area that the Ministry of Housing and Local Government works in collaboration with our stakeholders in trying to assist the people of Fiji in the provision of housing.”

He says the land and housing package allows buyers to finalise financing with the Housing Authority and move straight into completed homes, without the added stress of sourcing contractors.

Thirty model homes are ready for allocation in the first phase.

Housing Authority of Fiji CEO Isikeli Navuda says the homes are targeted at low-income earners, with the bulk going to households earning $30,000 or below.

He says some successful applicants in the first batch earn as low as $20,000 annually.

Navuda confirms eligibility ranges from household incomes of $15,000 to $50,000, with a strong focus on those at the lower end of the scale who have long struggled to access home ownership.

The Ministry says the initiative aligns with the National Development Plan and is aimed at helping more Fijian families move out of rental housing and into affordable, quality homes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.