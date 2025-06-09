FCOSS pushes for landowners’ recognition in housing decisions

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is calling for traditional landowners to be formally recognised in decision-making concerning social housing.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says landowners have already stepped up as private actors to help address what she describes as a housing crisis, and should now have a seat at the decision-making table.

Catanasiga says the lack of formal recognition has led to informal arrangements.

“They have not been acknowledged formally, and one of the things we want to do is also ensure that their role is acknowledged, and that there is some intentionality around social housing, and resolving this problem of informal settlement.”

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the Ministry has engaged the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Lands Department to secure land for housing developments.

“The government, because they have come to the Ministry seeking assistance, now we have reached out to the Itaukei Land Trust Board, as well as our Lands Department, in securing some of the lands that will be able to develop and also assist the people in relocating those who are living in informal settlements.”

Nalumisa adds that the Ministry is reviewing ways to increase housing and land supply, including land-and-home packages for families currently living in informal settlements.

