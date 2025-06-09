Second fire in two months alarms residents

A second fire in two months at Valemasima Settlement in Votualevu, Nadi, has raised the alarm among residents, prompting calls for urgent investigations and improved community safety measures.

The latest blaze occurred last night, destroying a two-flat dwelling in the same vicinity where a tragic fire on December 3 claimed the lives of an elderly couple.

District Advisory Councilor Mohenesh Singh told FBC News that the couple who perished in the earlier incident were laid to rest just last week.

Singh says the family was still observing traditional post-funeral rituals when news of another house fire in the neighborhood emerged.

He confirms that five people were inside the two flats when the fire started.

He says fortunately no injuries were reported, but the occupants were unable to salvage any belongings as the flames spread rapidly through the property.

Singh described the situation as “deeply shocking,” noting that two serious fire incidents in the same settlement within such a short period have left residents unsettled.

He is now urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of both fires.

Singh is also calling for increased fire safety awareness in the community and the establishment of community policing networks or neighborhood watch committees to help strengthen vigilance and prevention efforts in the area.

