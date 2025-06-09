Canakaivata to join Sale Sharks on two-year deal

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua back-rower Elia Canakaivata. [Photo: FILE]

English Premiership club Sale Sharks have secured the signing of Fiji back-rower Elia Canakaivata on a two-year deal starting next season.

The 29-year-old will join from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua after completing the current Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The announcement comes just hours after Sale confirmed the signing of his Drua and FIJI Water Flying Fijians’ teammate Ponipate Loganimasi, strengthening the club’s Pacific presence.

A former Fiji Sevens star, Canakaivata, was part of the squad that won the Rugby World Cup Sevens before switching to the 15-a-side game.

He was later crowned Fiji’s Players’ Player of the Year last year.

The powerful forward has already faced several of his future teammates, lining up against England internationals Luke Cowan-Dickie and Asher Opoku-Fordjour when Fiji played England in November.

Canakaivata has started at No.8 in the Drua’s opening two Super Rugby Pacific matches this season and says he is ready for the physical demands of the Premiership.

He says he is excited to join a club with a strong history in a competition as tough as the Gallagher Premiership.

Canakaivata adds he is looking forward to playing alongside England star Tom Curry, describing him as one of the best in the world in his position.

Sale Director of Rugby Alex Sanderson says Canakaivata may not always have the Hollywood moments, but is a serious performer on both sides of the ball.

Sanderson says the Canakaivata’s defensive work-rate, physicality and ball-carrying ability will make a major impact at the club, adding that his Sevens background gives him an outstanding engine.

He also confirmed that both Canakaivata and Loganimasi will relocate with their families, providing valuable support for each other on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Canakaivata and the Fijian Drua have turned their focus to this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific round 3 clash against the Hurricanes at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will kick off at 3.35pm, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.

