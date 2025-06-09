Auvray proud of team effort after crucial win

[Photo: FILE]

Extra Bula FC striker Kyle Auvray described his side’s 2–1 victory over PNG’s Hekari United last night as a much-needed turning point.

Auvray, who was named Player of the Match in Melbourne, said the win was built on determination and resilience after back-to-back losses.

“I think we fought tooth and nail to be able to win this game, and I’m just really proud of the team. It was an important three points. We definitely needed this.”

Article continues after advertisement

The striker also reflected on his decisive goal, which saw him capitalise on quick thinking to catch the goalkeeper off his line.

“I just followed my instincts. I’m a runner, I like to go at them directly, and I just followed God.”

Auvray acknowledged the importance of the result in restoring confidence within the squad as they look to build consistency in the competition.

“We lost two games in a row, so winning this game was essential. We bounced back, and now it’s just to keep on building on this.”

Bula FC now turn its focus on South Island United next Tuesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.