Investigation underway after young officer found dead in Lami

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young officer whose body was discovered in Lami this morning.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that the 24-year-old officer was on duty at the Lami Police Station last night.

Tudravu said the circumstances of the officer’s death are under investigation, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

He also conveyed the organization’s condolences to the officer’s family.

