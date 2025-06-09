Leaders LEAD Symposium to sharpen leadership skills

[Photo: FILE]

Leaders from across the nation are set to sharpen their skills as the 2026 Leaders LEAD Symposium gets underway at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi.

The three-day event, drawing over 200 participants, will focus on key leadership skills and strategies to strengthen leadership capabilities.

Speaking at the opening, Executive Vice-President of Maxwell Entrepreneur Solutions Chris Robinson highlighted the dangers of complacency in leadership.

He described it as “careless security” – a state that arises when people become too comfortable with routine, pay less attention to detail, and stop striving for improvement.

“I redefined complacency as a secret place of satisfactory success — that place where you’re good at something, you’ve mastered it, and you can do it in your sleep.”

Robinson identified four key habits that can foster complacency: staying busy without challenge, delaying action, consuming more than creating, and losing passion for what once inspired you.

He explained that leaders can drift into underperformance when they go through the motions without growth, postpone actions that could open doors, fail to turn learning into results, or lose the motivation that once drove them.

He urged leaders to commit to continuous development, consistently reflect on their performance, and take proactive steps to avoid complacency, ensuring they keep growing and improving at every stage of their journey.

A key message was also the vital role of effective leadership in shaping positive change for the nation as a whole, emphasizing that true leadership extends beyond personal achievement to inspire, empower, and uplift others.

