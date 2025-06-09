Teen dies from suspected leptospirosis

[Photo: FILE]

Fijians have been urged to take immediate precautionary measures following a recent death and admissions with suspected severe leptospirosis last week.

The Ministry of Health confirms three teenagers were admitted to the healthcare facilities around Suva, suspected of having leptospirosis.

All three cases have a history of swimming at Colo-i-Suva early this month.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the three teenagers died upon being admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Friday, and the Ministry sends its condolences to the family.

Meanwhile, the Central Health Services Divisional Outbreak Response Team are carrying out their public health interventions and investigations.

The Ministry stresses that although current leptospirosis case reports may be low, it is still a deadly disease and therefore the need for public awareness and prevention measures.

The Ministry says the recent death highlights the ongoing risk, especially after periods of heavy rain and with these weather conditions, more cases are to be expected.

Leptospirosis is preventable and treatable if detected early.

The Ministry urges everyone to take precautions seriously and seek medical care immediately if unwell.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.