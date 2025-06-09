FBC disputes FSC CEO's claim over reporter being turned away

[Source: File]

FBC Sports is disputing Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Officer Ratu Gilbert Vakalalabure’s claim that a reporter was denied entry to HFC Bank Stadium because he did not have a media pass.

In a video interview uploaded by a local media organisation, Vakalalabure stated that the FBC sports reporter lacked proper accreditation. FBC Sports says this is not true.

The FBC reporter involved said security personnel did not request a pass. Instead, he was immediately informed that media are no longer allowed to cover events at Fiji Sports Council-managed facilities due to the ongoing case involving Vakalalabure.

FBC Sports would also like to put on the record that reporters have been covering school inter-house competitions at FSC venues throughout the week without any issues. The restriction was only enforced yesterday when the reporter attempted to cover the NFL clinic at Bidesi Park.

The Fiji Sports Council is embroiled in an investigation, following Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s directive for an independent probe into Sports Minister Jese Saukuru’s January 2025 trip to New Zealand, reportedly sponsored by the Council.

The investigation is also examining allegations of abuse of funds against the CEO.

Questions sent to Vakalalabure in the wake of his recent media comments remain unanswered.

