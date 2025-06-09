Charters detained over alleged whistleblower case

Former Fijian journalist Charlie Charters has been detained on suspicion of aiding and abetting a Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption whistleblower.

In a statement released on the instructions of his legal counsel, Seforan Fatiaki, Charters says he has been informed that he is being investigated under Section 45 of the Crimes Act 2009.

He claims the whistleblower is alleged to have breached Section 13G of the FICAC Act, which relates to divulging official information.

Charters says he was approached at Nadi International Airport yesterday afternoon and was allegedly offered a deal that would have allowed him to board his scheduled flight to Sydney.

However, he states that the terms presented were not acceptable to him “or to any right-thinking citizen,” and as a result, he was arrested.

According to Fatiaki, requests made by investigators to grant bail and allow Charters to return home were declined. He says authorities informed them that Charters would be held overnight and produced in court on Monday.

Charters says he was detained overnight at the FICAC office in Suva and has been told he will be questioned today before appearing in court tomorrow.

Despite the circumstances, Charters acknowledged the professionalism of the three FICAC investigating officers handling the matter, describing them as considerate and attentive.

He also expressed gratitude to members of the public for their messages of support and concern for his welfare.

