Homecoming heat for Walker-Leawere

[Photo: TAINA BASIYALO]

For Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, tomorrow’s clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua carries deeper meaning than just competition points.

The 28-year-old Māori-Fijian forward returns to a place that connects directly to his heritage and family roots in Serua.

Leawere says running out in Fiji is not only about performance but also about pride and identity.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of my family’s here. My dad’s over here, and everyone back in the village. Hopefully, we’ll see them all there tomorrow.”

The towering lock admits his last outing in Fiji left a lasting physical impression, describing it as hot, fast and expansive rugby.

He says the pace of the game made it exciting but draining, a true test of endurance.

That memory has shaped the Hurricanes’ preparation this week.

“We’ve been trying to prepare for the heat as much as we could in the heat chambers, but you can’t compare it to actually being here.”

On the field, he is expecting a strong and physical battle, particularly through the midfield, where he believes the collision contest will be intense.

He says that the match-up will be exciting to watch and could play a key role in the outcome.

Despite the challenge, he is embracing the occasion.

“I guess it’s exciting. We know the type of rugby we’re born with. It’s good for the fans to watch and see — I just hope to see everyone there.”

With family support behind him and island conditions ahead, Walker-Leawere is bracing for a fast, physical and emotionally charged encounter.

The Drua will meet the Hurricanes at 3.35pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.