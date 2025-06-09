Police not rushing probe into Gokals’ warehouse blaze

[Photo: FILE]

Police have confirmed that investigations into the early morning fire at the Gokals warehouse building on Amy Street in Suva are still ongoing.

While responding to questions from FBC News, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa confirmed that they are not rushing the investigation.

The warehouse and its contents were completely destroyed in an early morning blaze seven months ago.

The National Fire Authority had earlier confirmed that it completed its investigations late last year.

