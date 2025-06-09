JSC to make recommendation to President today

[File Photo]

The Judicial Services Commission is expected make certain recommendations to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu today in relation to a number of pressing matters relating to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

FBC News understands that Judicial Services Commission Chair Chief Justice Salesi Temo is meeting with the President at the moment.

The JSC convened an emergency meeting yesterday afternoon to discuss matters relating to the recent decision of Justice Dane Tuiqereqere on HBJ05 and issues concerning the allegations by the whistleblower which was received by the JSC on Wednesday and the arrest of Charlie Charters by FICAC.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.