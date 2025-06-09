Dermatology equipment donation strengthens patient care and training

[Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH/ FACEBOOK]

Pacific Dermatology Limited donated medical equipment valued at $53,000 to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Dermatologist Meciusela Tuicakau said the donation not only strengthens dermatology services in Fiji but will also support the Fiji National University’s postgraduate dermatology programme.

“It’s now into its seventh year of operation through the Fiji National University so this will enhance all these equipment’s especially the surgical items, which will help our students to learn and to upgrade their knowledge on dermatology.”

He added that the programme is conducted face-to-face, with trainees actively involved in daily dermatology clinics under the supervision of specialists.

