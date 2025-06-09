WAF follows global standards for plastic drinking water pipes

[Photo: FILE]

The Water Authority of Fiji has clarified that its network, including modern plastic pipeline systems, is safe and internationally approved for potable water applications, and poses no risk to public health or water quality.

This statement comes in response to claims circulating on social media suggesting that plastic water mains are harmful.

WAF confirms that the claims are not supported by engineering standards, public health guidance, or established operational practices.

WAF Chief Executive Officer Seru Soderberg emphasized that their infrastructure decisions are guided by strict safety requirements and internationally recognized industry standards.

“Modern pipeline materials used within our drinking water systems are specifically designed for potable water transport. They are independently tested, quality assured, and installed in accordance with Australian and New Zealand standards to ensure they do not release harmful substances or compromise water quality.”

He adds that plastic pipeline materials such as mPVC, HDPE, and uPVC are widely used by water utilities worldwide due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and ability to maintain water quality over long service lives.

Soderberg says that WAF uses pipeline products manufactured to comply with Australian and New Zealand potable water standards, ensuring materials are lead-free, chemically stable, and suitable for long-term drinking water applications.

He adds that all infrastructure materials undergo rigorous assessments, including verification of material composition, structural integrity, and long-term performance in drinking water environments.

“These requirements ensure that pipeline materials used within WAF systems meet the stringent safety and quality benchmarks recognised across the region.”

The Authority also acknowledged public interest regarding microplastics and material safety.

In addition to infrastructure quality assurance, WAF conducts routine monitoring and testing across its supply networks to ensure that water delivered to people

