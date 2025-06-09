State reviews Vatia drug evidence

{File Photo}

The defence has challenged the strength of the State’s case in the Vatia drug importation matter. It argues there is no clear proof of conspiracy against Jonathan Hill.

Defence counsel Lavenia Bogitini told the court that disclosures served so far rely mainly on police surveillance. She said this does not establish the required meeting of the minds between the accused. She described conspiracy as one of the most difficult charges to prove. She noted it is the first time such a charge has been brought in Fiji in relation to alleged drug importation.

Bogitini also raised concern that Hill has been in custody for 41 days. She said there was still no certainty on whether the prosecution would proceed. For there to be no information, she said, is a grave injustice.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku said investigations were ongoing. He said the law permits conspiracy charges in drug cases. He explained that a person can be charged even if they never handled the drugs, provided there was an agreement to import or move them.

Rabuku said prosecutors were reviewing police files. They are also considering possible immunity for some accused persons. He said they would decide which matters will proceed to the High Court. He noted that serious drug convictions can carry sentences of more than 20 years. He did not rule out further arrests if new links are identified.

Hill and the other accused linked to the Vatia drug seizure were further remanded. The matter has been adjourned March 20th.

