Naisilisili youths receive gym equipment and skills training boost

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Young people in Naisilisili Village now have improved opportunities to focus on their health and future following the handover of new gym equipment and the graduation of participants from a mobile skills training programme.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, presented the equipment during a recent visit to the village, encouraging youths to make full use of the facility to build not only physical strength but also discipline and resilience.

Saukuru spoke candidly about challenges confronting young people, including rising drug use and HIV cases.

He urged youths to stay informed, support one another and choose positive pathways that contribute to their personal growth and community wellbeing.

The visit also marked the graduation of local participants from the Mobile Skills Training program, delivered through a partnership between Fiji National University and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The initiative equips young people with practical skills designed to enhance employment prospects and small business opportunities, particularly in maritime and remote communities.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Fiji Police Force, the Ministry of Employment, and the Ministry of Business Development also conducted awareness sessions during the outreach.

Topics covered included health education, law enforcement, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

