Ministry warns: Keep children out of drain clean-ups

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa. [Photo: FILE]

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa has issued a strong warning, cautioning communities against involving children in drain and flood clean-up activities.

He issued a statement in the wake of a recent media article which reportedly had children participating in a clean-up at Wailea settlement without protective gear.

While commending community efforts to improve sanitation, he says safety must not be compromised.

Ravunawa says Fiji remains at high risk of leptospirosis, especially during and after heavy rainfall.

He is urging the public to avoid dirty or flood waters and to wear proper protective gear, such as boots and gloves, during any clean-up work.

Ravunawa stresses that children are particularly vulnerable to diseases, including leptospirosis, typhoid, and skin infections.

“Community clean-ups must be supervised by responsible adults, and children should not be allowed to enter contaminated drains or flood waters under any circumstances.”

The Ministry is advising anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, red eyes or weakness to seek immediate medical attention at their nearest health facility.

