Auvray confirms injury concerns ahead of Vanuatu United clash

Mataiasi Stark

February 22, 2026 1:26 pm

[Photo: FILE]

Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray has confirmed his side will not head into today’s match against Vanuatu United with a fully fit squad.

As the team prepares for another key encounter, Auvray acknowledged that injuries remain a challenge but insists the squad is capable of competing.

The most notable absentee is central defender Gabriele Matanisiga, who has been ruled out through injury. Auvray also revealed that several players are returning from injury but are not yet at full match fitness.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not have a fully fit squad. We have an important central back, Gabriele Matanisiga, who is missing because he’s injured. We also have some players coming back from injuries, so they’re not fully fit.”

Despite the setbacks, the French coach remains pragmatic, describing the situation as part of professional football.

“That’s the life of a professional club. It’s very rare that you have everybody at 100 percent. We have a few injuries and players coming back, but at the end of the day, we have no complaints because most of the players are able to compete and play.”

Bula FC will look to overcome the selection challenges as they aim to secure a positive result against Vanuatu United.

The match kicks off at 2pm, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.

