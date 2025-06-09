Prem relegation scrapped from 2026-27 season

Traditional promotion and relegation to and from the top-tier Prem will be scrapped from the start of the 2026-27 season after landmark changes to English rugby were voted through.

Instead of earning a play-off shot at replacing the Prem’s bottom side by finishing top of the second-tier Champ and meeting the top flight’s minimum standards, ambitious clubs will instead apply to join and be judged across a range of criteria.

Bids will be assessed on standard of play, finances, investment potential, infrastructure and how their geographical base could help spread the Prem’s appeal, among other factors.

The league hopes to intially expand to 12 teams, from its current 10, for the 2029-30 season with a “long-term ambition” to grow further.

Any team wanting to play in the Prem will need to complete a campaign in the Champ before being considered.

Teams could also be demoted out of the top flight if they fail to perform on the pitch or engage fans, but only “if a stronger, viable candidate exists”.

The change was emphatically backed by the Rugby Football Union’s Council, with 51 votes in favour of switching away from a traditional promotion and relegation mechanism and only four against.

“It’s long been clear that the previous system was not delivering the financial sustainability or long-term confidence the professional game needs,” said Mike McTighe, the chair of the Men’s Professional Rugby Board.

“We know there will be scrutiny, and rightly so. The proof will be in delivery: in improved stability, in renewed investor confidence, in tangible benefits to the women’s game and in sustained support for community rugby.”

A trio of top-tier teams – Wasps, London Irish and Worcester – went bust in the 2022-23 season, causing concerns over the long-term sustainability of the league.

However, the purchase of Newcastle, who have finished bottom of the top division for the past three seasons, by energy drink giant Red Bull last summer was a significant vote of confidence.

Plans to move towards a franchise-style model had already been floated at the time of Red Bull’s takeover and league officials believe the new system will attract more outside investment, reducing the reliance most clubs have on benefactor owners.

“We are now firmly on the path to a more prosperous and brighter future for Prem Rugby,” said league chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor.

“Our vision is to become the best league in the world – for fans, players and investors in current and future Gallagher Prem clubs – and these important changes throughout the game will help us achieve this.”