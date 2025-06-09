Only 11% of Fijians eat enough fruits and vegetables

[File Photo]

Dietary habits in Fiji remain a serious concern, with only 11 percent of the population consuming the recommended five or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

That figure has dropped from 15 percent recorded in 2011.

Even more alarming, 15.9 percent of people say they do not eat any fruits or vegetables on a typical day — significantly increasing their risk of diet-related illnesses.

Head of Wellness Dr Devina Nand says changing individual behaviour alone will not fix the problem.

She says Fiji must invest in community and communal gardens and support people to grow healthier food options, stressing that the issue is not just fiscal but structural.

Dr Nand says the country also needs to examine the commercial determinants of health, including trade, financial and fiscal policies.

She says the key question is how to make vegetables cheaper and more accessible than unhealthy processed foods.

National Food and Nutrition Centre Acting Manager Kriti Chand says high prices are a major factor driving low fruit and vegetable consumption.

She says many people are turning to processed foods high in salt, sugar and fat instead.

Chand warns that poor dietary habits are a key contributor to the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in Fiji.

