Indigenous issues come first before Royal Visit: Seruvakula

The Great Council of Chiefs says it intends to maintain strong ties with the British Monarch- but only after key indigenous and constitutional issues are addressed at home.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says a GCC Sub-Committee convened earlier this month to deliberate on the Government’s proposed engagement relating to a visit to the British Monarch.

The matter, which has been under discussion since November last year, has garnered controversy across the nation.

Ratu Viliame says the Council has made it clear that foundational reforms must come first.

These include the finalisation and approval of GCC legislation; a review of the 2013 Constitution, including constitutional recognition of the GCC; a review of key indigenous institutions such as the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the iTaukei Trust Fund Board, consideration of provisions for a national referendum; and the establishment of a proper valuation mechanism for indigenous resources.

The Sub-Committee stressed that matters affecting the iTaukei community must first be deliberated and refined within the GCC before being taken abroad.

The recommendations were tabled and adopted by the full GCC forum on Wednesday.

