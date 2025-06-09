Vacant Lautoka home destroyed in Fire, NFA urges early reporting

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane. [Photo: FILE]

A vacant home in Naikabula, Lautoka, has been completely destroyed in a structural fire, prompting the National Fire Authority to warn property owners about the dangers of unattended buildings.

Firefighters from the Lautoka Fire Station responded to the emergency at 1.18pm on 24 February and arrived within seven minutes to find the three-bedroom house fully engulfed in flames.

Crews used two hose lines and refilled appliance tanks from a nearby hydrant to contain the blaze, bringing it under control by 1:30pm. No injuries were reported.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says vacant and unmonitored properties significantly increase fire risks due to deteriorating electrical systems, illegal entry, waste build-up, overgrown vegetation and possible deliberate acts.

He stressed that homeowners, particularly those living overseas, have a responsibility to ensure proper supervision, maintenance and security of their properties.

Sowane also raised concern that the house had reportedly been burning for nearly an hour before authorities were alerted.

“Time is a decisive factor in firefighting. The earlier we are notified, the greater the chance of containing the fire,”

A formal investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

