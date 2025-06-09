Humbled yet hungry Rabitu grateful for first start at 12

[Photo: FIJIAN DRUA]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua rep Sikeli Rabitu admits he never expected to start so soon in the number 12 jersey, but is grateful to the coaching staff for entrusting him with the role.

The 21-year-old says whenever he sits on the bench waiting for game time, he gives himself a personal pep talk to ensure he delivers his best when called upon.

With the ability to cover multiple positions, Rabitu knows the importance of mastering his roles and responsibilities in every outing.

“I’m grateful to the coaches for giving me the chance at number 12 last week. There were a lot of lessons I learnt and I’ll be working on improving this week before we meet the Hurricanes. We want to give them a good match, and we look forward to the continued backing of our supporters.”

The Naila, Bau in Tailevu lad believes there is always room for growth and says the Drua are determined to bounce back strongly in front of their home fans after dropping their opening two matches.

Rabitu acknowledges the criticism has been heavy but insists the squad remains focused and committed to improving.

The Drua will face the Hurricanes at 3.35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.

Watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

