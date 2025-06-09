Tagivetaua honoured and blessed after Drua debut

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debutant Kavaia Tagivetaua described his debut as a moment of pride and gratitude after earning his first cap against the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific over the weekend in Sydney.

Running out in Drua colours for the first time, Tagivetaua says the occasion was one he will cherish.

He credits his teammates and coaching staff for helping him settle into the professional environment.

“I feel very honoured and blessed. It’s a special moment for me. I’m excited and ready for the challenge.”

The young hooker acknowledged that the step up to Super Rugby level is demanding, but revealed that the support within the squad made the transition smoother.

He says the preparation week leading into the clash against the Waratahs was intense, but filled with encouragement.

“I’ve felt very supported throughout the week during our prep. I felt a lot of love and care in my group.”

His debut reflects the Drua’s continued commitment to developing local talent and providing pathways for emerging players to test themselves at the highest level of club rugby in the southern hemisphere.

For Tagivetaua, the focus now shifts from celebrating the milestone to building consistency and proving he belongs on the Super Rugby stage.

The Drua are gearing up for round three of the competition this Saturday at 3.35pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka where they will meet the Hurricanes.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

