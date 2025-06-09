Lami police officer’s post mortem completed

The post-mortem examination on the body of the police officer found in Lami on Sunday was completed today, with findings set to be submitted to the investigation department.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is urging the public to respect the investigation amid speculation surrounding the officer’s death.

“We all want answers, and we have an investigation team, led by the Divisional Crime Officer Southern, working around the clock to piece together the circumstances leading up to the officer’s death.”

The Commissioner also clarified misinformation circulating online adding that claims of a second missing officer are false.

“The officer was on a day off and reported for duty on Sunday night, which was known to his superiors.”

Commissioner Tudravu has called on the public to trust the process and allow the investigation to proceed, promising updates only when new developments emerge to protect the integrity of the inquiry.

