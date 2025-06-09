USP responds to student accommodation concerns at Laucala Campus

The University of the South Pacific has acknowledged concerns raised by students regarding accommodation at its Laucala Campus, recognising the stress this can cause at the start of the academic year.

In a statement, USP said demand for on-campus accommodation continues to exceed capacity.

For Semester 1, 2026, the University received more than 2,000 applications for just 1,073 available beds.

USP said room allocations are managed through an established priority system to ensure fairness and equity.

USP stated that priority is given to first-year students from across the region, followed by first-year students from outside Viti Levu, and then those from outside the greater Suva area.

Where spaces remain, returning students are considered using the same criteria.

The University said applications submitted by the advertised deadline are prioritised.

USP added that in some cases, late applications or students arriving on campus without prior accommodation approval have contributed to additional pressure on available spaces.

USP teams are currently engaging with affected students and exploring available options to provide guidance and support.

The University further said it remains committed to managing the situation with care, empathy, and fairness.

