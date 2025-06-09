Qaqa salutes grit and growth at interhouse

Fiji rep and Church College Fiji alumnus Errol Qaqa has praised the growth, resilience and rising standard of competition at this year’s Church College Fiji Interhouse.

Fiji rep and Church College Fiji alumnus Errol Qaqa has praised the growth, resilience and rising standard of competition at this year’s Church College Fiji Interhouse, describing it as a major step forward for the school’s athletics programme.

Now serving as a coach, Qaqa was on the ground guiding student-athletes through a packed programme of track and field events.

He says it was inspiring to witness the determination shown by the young competitors, many of whom bettered their personal bests despite challenging weather conditions.

“It has been a really good event. To see these kids doing their very best, beating their PBs and showing that interhouse spirit as a school has been wonderful from the very beginning.”

From long jump and triple jump to other field events, athletes pushed through steady rain without losing focus.

As the 4×100 metre relays lit up the track, Qaqa noted that the fighting spirit on display reflected the school’s preparation for the upcoming zone competition.

He highlighted that Church College Fiji’s student roll has, for the first time, exceeded 500 — a significant jump from its usual 300-plus enrolment — signalling strong growth within the LDS school community.

According to Qaqa, the increase in numbers has translated directly into greater participation and heightened competition at interhouse level.

Comparing this year’s meet to last year’s, he said the difference was clear.

“There are so many more students competing this year, and that’s a really good sign.”

He also acknowledged the growing diversity within the competition, with students from Fiji, Vanuatu and even other schools adding depth and excitement to the event.

With momentum building and numbers rising, Qaqa believes Church College Fiji is well positioned to back its student-athletes as they gear up for a strong showing at this year’s zone meet.

