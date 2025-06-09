Fire destroys building in Namoli industrial area

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

A building in the Namoli Industrial area in Lautoka has been destroyed by fire today.

The blaze is believed to have started around midday, sending thick smoke into the air and drawing a swift response from firefighters.

Fire crews worked tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby buildings in the industrial zone.

Authorities are expected to begin an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

