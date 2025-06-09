FCEF, TSLS launch 2026 graduate start-up grant

[Photo: FCEF]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, in partnership with the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service, has launched the 2026 Graduate Business Start-Up Grant Scheme, a $500,000 initiative to support aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative, bankable, and scalable business ideas.

Twenty-two graduates were officially welcomed into the programme by Chief Guest Na Gone Marama Bale, Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, and Chairperson of the TSLS Board, along with Dr Apisalome Mavono, CEO of TSLS, and Eldon Eastgate, President of FCEF.

The programme was first introduced in 2024 with a $300,000 allocation from the National Budget targeting 30 TSLS graduates.

It was developed to create a self-employment pathway for graduates. In its first year, 27 graduates enrolled, and 22 successfully completed and graduated.

The programme is delivered through FCEF’s Fiji Enterprise Engine, Fiji’s first private sector-led business incubator and accelerator.

A landscape assessment conducted by the Market Development Facility and the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs found that between 2019 and 2023, FEE alumni together increased sales revenue by $2.18 million, created at least 30 jobs, generated nearly $825,000 in additional income, and raised approximately$1.36 million in grant and debt financing.

Over six months, participants in the programme receive comprehensive business development support, including market research, business training and advisory services, coaching and mentoring, drafting and testing business plans, entrepreneurship attachments with allowance, product development support, and a start-up grant of FJ$5,000.

In 2026, the programme welcomes a new international partner, the University of New South Wales.

The initiative is aligned with the Government’s MSME strategic plan, which aims to increase the contribution of MSMEs to Fiji’s GDP from 18 percent to 40 percent.

The 2026 cohort will begin training immediately, with a Grant Ceremony scheduled in April to recognise successful participants, followed by business pitches and graduation in July.

