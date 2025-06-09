Lautoka pistols identified as spray gas guns

[Photo: FACEBOOK]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says initial analysis conducted at Fiji Sugar Corporation Lautoka Mill Head Office by a Republic of Fiji Military Forces officer indicates the seized pistols in Lautoka are defense spray gas guns.

It is understood that the police cordoned off the FSC Lautoka Mill Head Office following the discovery earlier today.

Tudravu says further analysis will be conducted by the RFMF on the pistols as well as the ammunition found.

He says the discovery was made by a staff whilst in the process of cleaning up their office space.

