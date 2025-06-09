Suva lawyer gets three years eight months for drug charge

[Photo: FILE]

Former lawyer Shazran Lateef has been sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment on two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Lateef appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court for his sentencing hearing today after being convicted of possessing 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of marijuana at a hotel in Suva in 2019.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne ruled that Lateef be sentenced to 44 months’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 30 months.

The court heard that the incident occurred on May 9, 2019.

Asenaca Balekatuba had earlier testified that she received a call from Lateef on the said date and went to a hotel room in Suva, where he produced a zip-lock bag containing methamphetamine before police entered, searched the room, and seized the drugs and related containers.

