Suva City season 2 premieres tonight

Two rising actors from Fiji’s hit television drama Suva City season 2 have shared candid insights into their journeys into acting, the pressures of portraying complex characters, and navigating fame in the digital age.

Actress and former TV host Shristi Singh says her dream of performing began in childhood, watching films with her grandfather, who regularly rented DVDs for family movie nights.

Inspired particularly by Hindi cinema, she longed to become an actor but struggled with self-doubt as she grew older.

Article continues after advertisement

Shristi Singh described her character, Shireen, as layered and complex someone who may appear similar to her on the surface but differs deeply in background, ambition and emotional responses.

Meanwhile, co-star Zoyal Ali who plays Rahul in this season says that the show, tackles important social issues and challenges.

Ali, who had no formal acting background before auditioning, admitted he initially struggled with portraying a character he described as “despicable” and difficult.

As anticipation builds for the latest season of Suva City, viewers can expect new romantic developments, shifting friendships and heightened drama, interesting storylines. Suva City Season 2 premiers on FBC TV tonight after news.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.