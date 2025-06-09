Kulas beat New Caledonia

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]
The Fiji Kulas have started their FIFA Women’s World Cup – Oceania Qualifiers campaign with a win.
Our Kulas defeated New Caledonia 5–0 in their opening Group B match at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba yesterday.
Fiji dominated from the outset, taking a 4–0 lead into halftime through goals from Trina Davis, a brace by Sofi Diyolowai, and Cema Nasau.
In the second half, substitute Sonia Alfred made an immediate impact, coming off the bench to add the fifth goal and seal a comprehensive victory for the Kulas.
A perfect start to the qualifiers as Fiji sends a strong message to the rest of the group.
Fiji Kulas faces Papua New Guinea on Monday in Ba at 4pm.
PNG beat Vanuatu 5-nil yesterday.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.