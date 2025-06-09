Jackson backs young Armstrong-Ravula after tough outing

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua flyhalf, Isaiah Armstrong- Ravula. [Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has thrown his support behind young playmaker Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula following a difficult performance in round two of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season against the Waratahs on Friday night.

The 21-year-old flyhalf endured a challenging game, but Jackson emphasised the importance of development and support for emerging players within the Drua system.

“Isaiah is a young man. As a coach, I want to look after our young men and make sure they’re learning at the same time. He’s pretty down about the performance today.”

Jackson highlighted the youth within the squad, noting that both the fly-half and inside centre positions were manned by 21-year-olds.

“When you’ve got a 21-year-old at 10 and a 21-year-old at 12, that’s what the Drua is. We’ve got young men.”

The Drua coach said the focus now is on guidance rather than criticism, as the club continues to build experience within its youthful roster.

Jackson’s comments reflect the franchise’s long-term development philosophy, with young players being entrusted with key roles as they grow into Super Rugby-level competition.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Hurricanes at 3.35pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.

