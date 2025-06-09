FRA dismisses fake news, says Semo bypass road fully open

Semo Bypass Road is fully operational and open to the public, the Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed.

The FRA says speculation has been circulating on Facebook claiming the bypass road is closed and inaccessible, but the Authority refutes these claims as incorrect.

The bypass is accessible and safe for use by all road users.

The FRA urges people to verify information through its official website and verified social media platforms before sharing or relying on unconfirmed reports.

